Central Community College-Hastings to Host Alumni Weekend

HASTINGS – Central Community College-Hastings is hosting an inaugural Alumni Weekend May 13-15. All events are open to the public. However, some require preregistration and fees.

“CCC-Hastings is excited to host the first Alumni Weekend and hope this is first of many,” said Campus President Dr. Jerry Wallace. “Alumni Weekend was started to build a stronger connection to our CCC alums and the Hastings community. While the events target CCC alumni, everyone in the community is invited to take part in the festivities.”

Thursday’s opening night activities will take place at the Hastings Museum, 1330 N. Burlington Ave. At 6 and 8 p.m., the premier of the documentary, “Bunker University: How a War Built Central Community College,” will be shown in the museum theater. The Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce will host Business After Hours from 5 to 7 p.m. The film details the days when the Naval Ammunition Depot (NAD) was constructed during World War II and how it changed the landscape of the Hastings area through the transition to become what is now CCC-Hastings. Tickets are $15 apiece and are available at the Hastings Campus president’s office and at the Hastings Museum. All proceeds will go to the CCC Foundation for scholarships at CCC-Hastings.

“Our campus history is so unique and I wanted to highlight the amazing transformation through this documentary,” Wallace said.

On Thursday and Friday, Alumni Weekend goers can tour the different NAD buildings on campus and learn the past, present and future of CCC-Hastings. Guided tours will be available or attendees are welcome to browse the campus and learn more about each building.

On Friday, a golf tournament will be held at the Elks Country Club Golf Course, 3050 E. South St., from noon until 5 p.m. The cost is $60 per golfer or $240 per team and includes a meal. Registration is open until the start of the event.

At 7 p.m. on Friday, a 5K glow run will be held at CCC-Hastings. The registration deadline has passed, but all are welcome to attend.

On Friday and Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m., a social event will be held in downtown Hastings. Participating vendors include Steeple Brewery, 1st Street Brewery, Wave Pizza, Rivals Bar and Grill, Paul’s Cigar Bar, Special Scoops and Murphy’s Wagon Wheel. Vendors will have signage and offer discounts.

On Saturday, from noon until 5 p.m., a car show will be held at CCC-Hastings. The event is free and awards will be presented at 3 p.m. A number of food vendors will be on site, including Hangries, MeanBone BBQ & Burgers, Bro Cones and MoKa’s Kitchen.

“We are so looking forward to meeting alums and friends of CCC during Alumni Weekend,” said Cheri Beda, alumni director. “I hope alums and community members alike will take part in one or more of the Alumni Weekend events and bring friends and family to enjoy the festivities.”