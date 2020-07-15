Central Community College Hastings to Reopen More on July 20; Also Offering Scholarships

HASTINGS – As schools continue to look at plans for the fall, Central Community College in Hastings says it’s doors will be open to visitors once again on Monday, July 20. They will be able to take walk ins and they will start tours back up as well.

They are encouraging people to wear masks and they have masks on hand as well. Dr. Jerry Wallace, President of Central Community College Hastings, said that they conducted a survey to see how students and faculty feel about the upcoming fall semester.

We’ve got a lot of feedback from our faculty and our students and 70 percent, around that, still want face to face. It’s good that we are still offering face to face options because our students really want that. Looking forward to this coming fall and all of the challenges that will come with it. But it’s still a learning process and everyone is working well.

He also says that they are following all current Directed Health Measures and guidelines. They have glass windows up and are encouraging social distancing as well. Although it is not mandatory, a majority of the faculty and staff are also wearing masks.

Central Community College is also partnering with the Nebraska Department of Economic Development and Nebraska Department of Labor to provide the CCC Nebraska Workforce Retraining Initiative Scholarship. As part of the initiative, people who have lost their jobs or are underemployed as a result of the coronavirus can apply for scholarships to help them receive training for high-wage, high-demand careers and industries.