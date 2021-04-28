Central Community College Historical Documentary to Air at Hastings Museum

HASTINGS – To kick off the Central Community College Hastings Campus Alumni Weekend, the Hastings Museum will host the official Red Carpet screening of the CCC historical documentary, Bunker University, on Thursday, May 13th following the Business After Hours.

There will be two showings: 6:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. The CCC campus sits on a World War 2 Navy Ammunition Depot and much of the history was captured in this informative documentary. Viewers will learn how the war built Central Community College.

Tickets are available for purchase at the Hastings Museum or the Hastings Campus President’s Office. Proceeds will go towards student scholarships.