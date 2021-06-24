Central Community College Ranks Well on Military Times Survey

HASTINGS – The Military Times Best for Vets: Colleges rankings for 2021 have been released and the Veterans and Military Resource Center (VMRC) at Central Community College placed 17th in the central region.

From 2014 through 2019, CCC finished atop the annual rankings for two-year colleges. The survey now ranks all school levels in one survey according to region, type (public, private not-for-profit, private for-profit) and general education and career and technical categories.

CCC’s VMRC still tops Nebraska community colleges but finished behind the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. CCC is also the top community college in the central region. Among public general education institutions in the central region, CCC placed 15th.

“We are very happy to receive the designation of a Best for Vets school again this year,” said Barry Horner, director of veteran and military services. “Even with new criteria, CCC stood a great chance to achieve a respectable result. As it turned out, CCC earned a better-than-expected ranking among other larger institutions. The VMRC is just a small part of all the CCC staff and faculty who support veterans and their families.”

CCC established the VMRC in 2011 at the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses. A fourth VMRC was opened at the Kearney Center in 2017. Each VMRC assists veterans with benefits and academic advising, assistance for disabled vets and mental health counseling. A tuition waiver program provides 100-percent tuition for spouses and children of eligible veterans paid by the college, and the Central Community College Foundation provides veteran-specific scholarships.

“Central Community College has hired many quality veterans and family members who provide superior support to our veteran students each day,” said CCC President Matt Gotschall. “It is rewarding to be nationally recognized for this effort and positive impact on students.”

To see the complete rankings, go to colleges.militarytimes.com.