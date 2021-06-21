Central Community College Returning to Full Capacity

GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College will return to full capacity for all classes, events, activities and training at all locations starting July 1.

The CCC administration made the move following declines in community spread of COVID and exposures and the increased vaccinations of employees and students.

“We look forward to providing more interactive instruction to more students who are needed to fill so many good paying careers in our area,” said CCC President Dr. Matt Gotschall.

Face coverings are still welcome at all CCC campuses and centers and the college continues to promote vaccinations, social distancing, extra cleaning and use of physical barriers.

CCC continues to monitor potential COVID cases, including reporting of employees and students with exposures or illness and quarantines.