Central Community College to Hold Commencements May 7

GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College will hold commencement ceremonies at its Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses on Friday, May 7.

The keynote speakers will be this year’s Outstanding Alumni Award recipients.

The Grand Island and Hastings ceremonies will be held at the Heartland Events Center in Grand Island. The Grand Island commencement will begin at 10 a.m. with Allan Wade Osburn of Cairo as the keynote speaker. The Hastings commencement will be held at 2 p.m. with Bradley Keasling of Grand Island as the keynote speaker.

The Columbus Campus commencement will be held at 7 p.m., but because of social distancing concerns, it is not open to the public. Each graduating student received tickets for six guests; individuals without tickets will not be admitted. Dr. Charles E. Sepers of Columbus will be the keynote speaker.

CCC will livestream all three ceremonies at https://www.cccneb.edu/graduation.

For individuals attending in person, face coverings will be required and social distancing will be encouraged.