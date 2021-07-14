Central District Health Department Confirms Delta Variant Cases

GRAND ISLAND – The Central District Health Department has confirmed cases of the Delta variant of the coronavirus. They say that they received confirmation of several cases of the variant and they are seeing an overall increase in the number of cases.

The Delta variant is at least 40% more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain and is considered a “variant of concern” by the Center for Disease Control. Those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 are at low risk of contracting the virus or spreading it to others. As of July 13th, around 33% of eligible Central District residents were vaccinated.

The Delta variant makes up a majority of new COVID-19 infections in the United States and spreads more easily and can lead to more severe cases in certain populations according to the CDC. They say that the best way to avoid risk of serious illness from the variant is to get vaccinated.

One outbreak, taking place at a Grand Island business amongst unvaccinated employees, is very concerning to the department. They urged anyone who has traveled to hot spots like Missouri, Wyoming, Arkansas, Nevada and Louisiana where the Delta variant is rapidly spreading to get tested if they develop even mild symptoms.