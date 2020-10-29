Central District Health Department Increases Risk Dial into Red Zone

GRAND ISLAND – The Central District Health Department is reporting that their risk dial has increased to 3.1, which puts them in the red, or pandemic, risk level. They say the dial has moving toward the red over the past few weeks with over 200 new cases each week. There are many measures which are used to determine the position of the risk dial. They are the current positivity rate, the number of ICU beds and ventilators available, testing availability, and the volume of contact tracing.

These indicators are ranked objectively, using reporting data, and subjectively by a group of health experts who provide additional community perspective. They continue to advise the wearing of masks, stay home when sick, social distancing, and practicing good hygiene.

There have also been four coronavirus related deaths in the district in October. That brings the total number of deaths in the district to 65 since the pandemic began.