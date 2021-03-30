Central District Health Department Opens Up Vaccine Eligibility

GRAND ISLAND – Beginning Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10:00 am, CDHD will be targeting those age 40 and older for COVID–19 vaccinations. If you are in this age group and have not yet received your first vaccine, register at: vaccinate.ne.gov. Those age 40–50 who are registered can go the Grand Island Field House between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Anderson explains, “We believe that we have reached the majority of those age 50 and older who want the COVID–19 vaccine, but our records are incomplete, so we need the public’s help. If you are 50 or above and have not heard from us, please register at: vaccinate.ne.gov, then come to the Field House this Thursday between 9:00 am and 12:00 am to receive your first dose.”

CDHD is working with district high schools to develop a plan to vaccinate graduating seniors with parental consent. “We presented this yesterday on our weekly Superintendents call and had a largely favorable response,” explains Anderson, adding, “Our plan is to vaccinate high school seniors using Pfizer which has been approved down to age 16 years old. We hope to get first doses administered prior to proms and second doses before graduation.” High school seniors have many senior functions to attend. COVID–19 vaccinations along with continuing other COVID–19 safety measures can be effective in preventing super spreader events. Anderson further explains, “We know these students will go in many different directions once they graduate so this is a great opportunity for us to catch them before graduation and protect them over the summer and into the fall. While these students may not be fully vaccinated for all senior events this spring, our hope is that they will graduate fully vaccinated.”

On another note, the CDC warns that malicious cyber criminals are also attempting to leverage interest and activity in COVID–19 to launch coronavirus–themed phishing emails. These phishing emails contain links and downloads for malware that can allow them to takeover healthcare IT systems and steal information. At least one campaign is pretending to send emails from CDC, and targets Americans and other English–speaking victims with attached notices regarding infection-prevention measures for the disease. It is critical to stay vigilant and follow good security practices to help reduce the likelihood of falling victim to phishing attacks.