Central District Health Department Reports 105 Cases of COVID-19

GRAND ISLAND – Central District Health Department reports 105 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. This includes 2 in Merrick County, 9 in Hamilton County, and 94 in Hall County. They say that increasing number is concerning but not unexpected given the trend they have seen in these past two weeks. If the trend continues, there will be notably larger numbers each day.

The National Guard will be conducting drive through testing through Saturday. They will be able to test 75 people a day and they will have tests for patients referred by health care providers. If people want to ask for testing they can by calling 308-385-5175 but there is no guarantee that everyone will get tested.