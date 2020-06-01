Central District Health Department Reports 1,620 Total COVID-19 Cases and 54 Deaths; Updated Directed Health Measure Began Today

GRAND ISLAND – Today, Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports a total of 1,620 total COVID-19 positive cases and 54 deaths. The county breakdown is as follows: Hall 1,533 cases and 41 deaths; Hamilton 61 cases and 13 deaths; and Merrick 26 cases and zero deaths.

Based on the above, CDHD has advanced to PHASE I Directed Health Measures (DHM) effective June 1, 2020. You can access the new DHM on our website at: cdhd.ne.gov.

The Central District Health Department said that “While we are able to relax restrictions at this point, it is important to remember that the virus is still present in our community. We are certain to see additional cases; we just do not know how many or when. Each of us can do our part in reducing the number of people who get COVID-19. We need to continue to practice social distancing and consistently use cloth masks, as well as stay home when not feeling well. These actions, along with frequent handwashing and use of sanitizer will make us successful in keeping our numbers low while we are in Phase I. Reducing the spread of COVID-19 is essential in order for us to advance to Phase II as quickly as possible.”

COVID-19 Nebraska Guidance Documents can be found at http://dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/COVID-19-Nebraska-Guidance-Documents.aspx.