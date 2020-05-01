Central District Health Department Reports 70 New COVID-19 Cases; Testing Available from Test Nebraska Next Week

GRAND ISLAND – The Central District Health Department is reporting 70 new cases of COVID-19 in their district, bringing the total to 1,170 cases. There are 1,110 in Hall County, 50 in Hamilton, and ten in Merrick.

Governor Pete Ricketts announced at his daily coronavirus briefing that testing will be available in Grand Island starting on Monday at the Nebraska State Fairgrounds from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Governor said that you still have to sign up for that at TestNebraska.com.

You just can’t show up. You have to have that email that you got that you were selected to get the test. And then you’ll be given a thirty minute block of time to be able to show up and get that test. What happens is you’ll get swabbed, we’ll take the sample, we’ll process it in our lab, and then we’ll send you an email with the results. We’re shooting for about a 48 hour turnaround time on that entire process.

They will be prioritizing health care workers and first responders, the highly symptomatic people, then people with mild symptoms and those who are asymptomatic.

They hope to get up to 3,000 tests a day on top of the 1,500 tests they are already doing. Ricketts encouraged all Nebraskans to sign up at TestNebraska.com.