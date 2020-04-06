Central District Health Department Reports Large Jump in Cases

HALL COUNTY – The Central District Health Department (CDHD) is reporting a total of 56 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Central District as of 5 p.m., April 5, a significant increase from the prior day’s total. This does not include the number of cases being diagnosed by health care providers without COVID testing based on symptoms alone. The total also does not reflect cases of COVID-19 in individuals whose symptoms may be mild enough that they do not seek healthcare.

The Department has received word from Governor Ricketts today that additional testing will be available in our district by the end of this week. They will also see reinforcements to their team in the form of additional epidemiology staff to assist with case contacts. When they have lab tests to help them identify who actually has COVID-19, they can investigate who those people had contact with and then ask everyone who was in direct contact (defined as closer than 6 feet for 10 minutes) to quarantine for 14 days. They are reaching out to persons who test positive and to their close contacts but are challenged to keep up with the ever-increasing numbers.

They are working with our healthcare providers to reduce the number of people who are ill at the same time in order to avoid overtaxing our healthcare system. The best defense is to prevent the spread. They say that requires everyone taking this seriously.