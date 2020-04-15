Central District Health Department Reports One New COVID-19 Related Death

GRAND ISLAND – The Central District Health Department is reporting a COVID-19 related death of an 80 year old man at a hospital in Hall County. This is the fifth death related to COVID-19 in the district. They are at a total of 297 coronavirus cases. Merrick County has 4 cases, Hamilton County has 15, and Hall County has 278.

They also reported that a total of 40 COVID-19 positive tests in staff and residents in the following long term care facilities and home health services: Tabitha, Wedgewood, Lakeview, Tiffany Square, Heritage, Edgewood, Country House, Good Samaritan in Hall County, and Westfield in Hamilton County.

They say that they have very limited testing for individuals referred to CDHD through the healthcare system. They are hopeful that the number of much needed COVID-19 tests will increase in the near future. Social distancing has been proven to be effective in reducing the spread of the virus and is something everyone can and should do until they advise otherwise.