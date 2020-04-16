Central District Health Department Reports Sixth Death; 360 Total Cases

GRAND ISLAND – The Central District Health Department is reporting the COVID-19 related death of a man in his 60’s in a long-term care facility in Aurora. The death brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Central District to six. They have a total of 360 cases; Merrick County has 6 cases, Hamilton County has 15, and Hall County has 339. Yesterday, they listed the long-term care facilities where cases had been reported and incorrectly identified Azria Health Broadwell as “Wedgewood.”

They have very limited testing for individuals referred to CDHD through the healthcare system. They are hopeful that the number of much needed COVID-19 tests will increase in the near future.

They said that, “Social distancing has been proven to be effective in reducing the spread of the virus and is something everyone can and should do until we advise otherwise.”