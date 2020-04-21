Central District Health Department Reports Three New COVID-19 Related Deaths

GRAND ISLAND – Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports three (3) new Covid-19 related deaths in the district bringing total COVID-19 related deaths in the Central District to 14. They are as follows:

April 18, 2020

A Hall County male in his 70’s.

April 20, 2020

A Hall County male in his 90’s.

April 21, 2020

A Hall County female in her 70’s

CDHD additionally reports a total of 590 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases as of 2:00 p.m. today. This total reflects an increase of 61 cases over yesterday. The total breakdown by county is Hall: 560, Hamilton: 23, and Merrick: 7. We expect the numbers to continue to rise in the next 7-10 days.

At the present time, there is wide-spread COVID-19 in thge community. Of the total positive cases, 39% are JBS related, meaning that when interviewed they stated they worked at JBS. Since the first cases were known to be community spread (without a close contact and without travel), it is virtually impossible to identify a source of infection by the virus.

Office hours for the week of April 19, 2020 are 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call CDHD at 308-385-5175 or use the DHHS COVID-19 Information line: 402-552-6645 for questions.