Central District Health Department Reports Two Deaths Due to the Coronavirus

Press Release | April 10, 2020

GRAND ISLAND – Central District Health Department (CDHD) reports two COVID-19 related deaths today, one male and one female.  Both were in their 70’s and from a long-term care facility. Both died at a hospital in Hall County.

Additionally, they are reporting a total of 140 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases.  Merrick County has 2 cases, Hamilton County has 9, and Hall County has 129.  The total number includes 35 new lab-confirmed cases today.

They say the community is at a critical point now that will last through the next few weeks.  How they get through this time frame is up to everyone working individually and together as a community.  Unless you are a “critical infrastructure employee”, stay home.

STAY HOME.

STAY HEALTHY.

STAY CONNECTED.

They say that, “We have several rough weeks ahead of us, but working together, we are stronger.”

