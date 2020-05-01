GRAND ISLAND – The Central District Health Department is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total in the district to 37. They also reported 80 new cases. The number of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed by laboratory is 1,100.
There are 9 cases in Merrick County, 49 cases in Hamilton County and 1,042 in Hall County.
Central District Health Department Reports Two New COVID-19 Related Deaths
GRAND ISLAND – The Central District Health Department is reporting two new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total in the district to 37. They also reported 80 new cases. The number of positive COVID-19 cases confirmed by laboratory is 1,100.