Central District Health Department Reports Two New Deaths Due to COVID-19

GRAND ISLAND – Over the weekend, The Central District Health Department reported two new Covid-19 related deaths in the district. A male in his 70’s died on April 15, 2020 at a hospital in Hall County. A male in his 80’s died on April 18, 2020 in a long-term care facility in Hall county. The total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the Central District is 8.

CDHD additionally reported a total of 491 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases. This total reflects an increase of 66 cases from Friday’s total of 425. For the last few days, there have been at least 60 new positive cases each day. The total breakdown by county is Hall: 468; Hamilton: 17; and Merrick: 6.