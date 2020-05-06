Central District Health Department Reports Two New COVID-19 Related Deaths; Grand Island Announces Future Plans for Parks

GRAND ISLAND – The Central District Health Department is reporting two new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the total to 39 in the district. There are 1,350 cases in the district with 1,285 in Hall County, 50 in Hamilton, and 15 in Merrick.

Mayor Roger Steele’s office also announced some updates on the city’s parks. Island Oasis Water Park, Lincoln Pool, Wading Pools, Spray Pads, City Playgrounds and equipment, the Stolley Train, the Basketball Courts, Futsal Court, Gaga Ball Pit, the Fieldhouse, the Skating Park, and the Heartland Public Shooting Park are all closed until further notice.

The City Parks, Tennis Courts, and Pickleball courts will open on May 7 but everyone using these must comply with the current Directed Health Measure.