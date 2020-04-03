Central District Health Department Up to 33 Cases of Coronavirus; Closes Parks and Salons

NEBRASKA – The Central District Health Department, which encompasses Hall, Hamilton, and Merrick Counties, announced that they are up to 33 cases of the conoravirus now. This number includes twelve (12) new cases, of which nine (9) are in Hall, two are in Hamilton County, and includes the first confirmed case for Merrick County. This is a 50% increase over yesterday’s count of 21. The numbers do not include the cases which are diagnosed by healthcare providers based on symptom pattern. CDHD is issuing an additional directed health measure, DHM 2020-2, that will effectively close salons and parks in the Central District until further notice. Hike and bike trails will remain open.

