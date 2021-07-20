Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home to Host Paid CNA Training Class

GRAND ISLAND – The Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home will host a Certified Nursing Assistant training class at the facility, located at 4510 East 56th Street, Kearney. The course runs from August 4th to the 17th, Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. Participants in the class will be paid $12.00/hour and have their supplies and certification test paid for, as well. Upon successful completion of the class and certification, participants will transition to part- or full-time employment at the facility starting at $14.467/hour.

Interested participants should visit veterans.nebraska.gov/ employment and click “View available CNA Training Classes.” For more details or help applying to a class, please contact Kim Mostek at [email protected] or 308-865-3443, or Jana Nuzum at [email protected] or 308-865-3441.