Charges Filed Against Suspect in Hastings Officer-Involved Shooting

HASTINGS – The Nebraska State Patrol has filed an arrest warrant in Adams County Court as part its ongoing investigation into an officer-involved shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Hastings.

The arrest warrant for Seth Burge, 28, of Hastings, includes possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, terroristic threats, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and possession of methamphetamine. All four counts are felonies. Burge remains hospitalized in Lincoln following Saturday’s incident.

The Nebraska State Patrol investigation into the officer-involved shooting remains ongoing.