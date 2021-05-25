CHI Good Samaritan Awarded 5 Stars by CMS

KEARNEY – The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) recently released its Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for 2021. CHI Health Good Samaritan was one of only four Nebraska hospitals to receive a rating of five stars–the highest achievement possible.

The Overall Star Ratings is designed to assist patients, consumers and others in comparing hospitals side-by-side. The more stars, the better the hospital performs on the quality measures across five areas–mortality, safety of care, readmission, patient experience and timely and effective care.

CMS assigned the new ratings to hospitals nationwide on April 28 as follows:

204 hospitals received a one-star rating

690 hospitals received a two-star rating

1,018 hospitals received a three-star rating

988 received a four-star rating

455 received a five-star rating

CHI Health Good Samaritan, Kearney; Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings; Bryan Medical Center, Lincoln; and The Nebraska Methodist Hospital, Omaha were the only Nebraska hospitals awarded five-stars.

CMS last updated its star ratings in January 2020. Visit the CMS website to for a full listing at https://data.cms.gov/provider- data/topics/hospitals/overall- hospital-quality-star-rating/