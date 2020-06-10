CHI Health Good Samaritan and St. Francis Giving Away Free Masks

KEARNEY and GRAND ISLAND – In an effort to protect community members and thank them for their support these past few months, CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney and CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island will be handing out thousands of free protective masks on their campuses on Sat., June 13 from 9 a.m. to noon.

The community is encouraged to drive through for a free mask while supplies last.

Hospital volunteers will deliver masks through open driver-side windows. To ensure social distancing, the public should remain in their vehicles at all times.

Drive-through event location:

CHI Health Good Samaritan, 10 E. 31st St., Parking Lot M, north of the hospital and former CHI Health Clinic, look for the red pop-up tent

CHI Health St. Francis, 2620 W. Faidley Ave., Parking Lot A, south of the hospital’s main doors, look for the pop-up tent

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, CEO Dr. Cliff Robertson wanted to ensure CHI Health could help protect the community while also preserving vital personal protective equipment for health care workers. CHI Health had thousands of washable, two-ply poly cotton blend masks made in an effort to help keep individuals inside and outside our hospitals safe.

“Wearing a mask helps limit the spread of COVID-19,” said Ed Hannon, president, St. Francis. “We understand that not everyone has access to a mask. This is our chance to give back to our community.”

“Central Nebraska has stepped up to support its health care workers and hospital staff in many ways over the last few months – whether it was a food donation, a thank you card or sidewalk chalk art. We also want to give back and contribute to the safety of our community outside our hospital walls,” said Michael Schnieders, president, Good Samaritan.

Two thousand masks will also be handed out at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln on Saturday morning. In addition, CHI Health is working with community partners in the Omaha-metro to make sure at-risk populations have access to these masks.