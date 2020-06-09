CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney Changes Visitor Guidelines

KEARNEY – Starting Monday, June 8, CHI Health Good Samaritan is once again open to visitors on a limited basis after three months.

As the COVID-19 pandemic struck central Nebraska, visitation restrictions were put in place at Good Samaritan that gradually increased to the current state of no visitors unless in select patient situations.

“Our hospital was founded as a call to care for the sick after the World War I influenza pandemic,” says Michael Schnieders, president, Good Samaritan. “We understand the importance in taking small steps back to normalcy. Those small steps eventually turn to hope for the future.”

Monday, Good Samaritan hospital patients are allowed visits from one healthy adult. Minor patients will continue to receive visits from up to two parents/guardians. Patients receiving end of life care may be allowed more than one visitor as determined by the patient’s representatives and care team.

In the interest of safety for patients, staff and visitors, there may be circumstances requiring alterations to the hospital’s guidelines.

“A big part of caring for our patients’ minds, bodies and spirits, is support from love ones at the bedside. Having family near sometimes makes all the difference,” Schnieders says.

All visitors will continue to be screened upon arrival including temperature checks using a touchless thermometer. Visitors are required to wear masks at all times and are encouraged to supply their own mask or homemade face covering.

Patients and visitors can gain access to the hospital through the Emergency Room and the West Tower entrances. The west entrance is open weekdays, 5 a.m. until 5 p.m. The ER entrance is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Small deliveries like food and flowers will be allowed, as well.

The hospital’s dining center, while open to staff, is closed to visitors. The Subway sandwich shop in the hospital’s West Tower remains open for all customers.

The hospital has instituted additional measures to promote social distancing.

“New signage and furniture placement promote social distancing in our larger waiting rooms. We’ve added Plexiglass partitions in several areas including our admission bays, gift shop and coffee cart. Areas like our smaller waiting rooms, as well as family kitchens and meditation rooms, where separation is a challenge, remain closed,” says Schnieders. “Overall, our cleaning protocols are being increased with the safety of our patients, visitors and staff in mind.”

According to Schnieders, even before the pandemic, hospitals routinely and safely cared for infectious disease patients. They continue to follow stringent policies and procedures making hospitals safe environments.

“This policy change should assure the community that our hospital is safe and our doctors, nurses and staff stand ready to care for them,” Schnieders says. “As we open up our doors, we want people to feel comfortable addressing their health needs. Seeking routine and vital health care remains an essential part in our overall well-being.”