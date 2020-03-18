CHI Health Makes New Visitor Restrictions

NEBRASKA – In an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, CHI Health has restricted access to visitors across their 15 hospitals, including Kearney and Grand Island. Anyone wanting to visit a patient at either CHI Health St. Francis or Good Samaritan will be screened for risks of the coronavirus before they’re allowed to enter.

Visitors are instructed to stop at a red and white line when they walk in the building, which is six feet away from staff for social distancing. Staff will ask a series of questions, including if the visitor has any flu-like symptoms, if they’ve traveled anywhere where there’s known community spread of the coronavirus, and if they’ve come into contact with anyone who’s tested positive for the virus. If someone answers yes to any of those questions, they won’t be allowed inside.