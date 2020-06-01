CHI Health St. Francis Scales Back Visitation Restrictions

GRAND ISLAND – Starting Monday, June 1, CHI Health St. Francis is scaling back hospital visitation restrictions. Almost three months ago, visitation restrictions were put in place that gradually increased to the current state of no visitors unless in select patient situations.

“As COVID-19 moved across our country, St. Francis, like many hospitals worked to prevent the spread as not to overwhelm our health care system. We were extremely successful. I’m so incredibly proud of the part our St. Francis team played in caring for our community. Now that the number of hospitalized COVID-19 positive patients has substantial decreased and we’ve resumed elective procedures, our community needs us to continue providing the same quality care relied on for the last 133 years. Part of that care is having a loved one by your side as you heal,” says Ed Hannon, president, St. Francis.

Starting June 1, St. Francis patients will be allowed one healthy adult visitor at a time while at the hospital. Additional visitors are allowed in the following circumstances:

Minor patients including NICU and newborns are allowed up to two parents/guardians at a time.

Patients receiving end of life care may be allowed more than one visitor as determined by the patient’s representatives and care team.

Hannon says on a case-by-case basis, visits by minors may be allowed at the discretion of the patient’s care team.

All visitors will continue to be screened upon arrival and will be required to wear a mask.

According to Hannon, even before the pandemic, hospitals routinely and safely cared for infectious disease patients. They continue to follow stringent policies and procedures making hospitals safe environments.

“Once again opening up to visitors reflects our confidence and reassures our community. Patients and visitors shouldn’t be hesitant to come to the hospital to have their health issues addressed. Waiting it out at home runs the risk of causing unnecessary, sometime irreversible, damage to our community’s health and safety,” says Hannon.