CHI Health’s Maternity Program Recognized by Blue Cross Blue Shield

KEARNEY & GRAND ISLAND – As part of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield system’s national Blue Distinction Specialty Care program, CHI Health St. Francis in Grand Island and CHI Health Good Samaritan in Kearney were newly named as Blue Distinction Center+ for Maternity Care.

A Blue Distinction Center is recognized for quality care of moms and newborns, better overall patient satisfaction, and fewer early elective deliveries. Programs are awarded the added “plus” for recognized efforts to provide affordable health care with lower complication rates and fewer hospital readmissions.

Five hospitals in the state, including CHI Health St. Elizabeth, Lincoln, have currently achieved Blue Distinction Center+ status.

Since 2006, the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality providers for their specialty care needs in the areas of bariatric surgery, cardiac care, complex and rare cancers, knee and hip replacements, maternity care, spine surgery and transplants, while encouraging health care professionals to improve the care they deliver.

For more information about the program and for a complete listing of the designated facilities, please visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.