Chief Medical Officer to Visit Nebraska Communities; Including the Tri-Cities

LINCOLN – Dr. Gary Anthone, CMO/Director of Public Health for the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will visit communities throughout Nebraska next week to recognize their efforts and to say thank you to local health departments and hospitals for their work during the pandemic.

During the week of June 14, Dr. Anthone is scheduled to visit Grand Island, Hastings, Kearney, Holdrege, Gothenburg, Lexington, Scottsbluff, McCook, and North Platte. While in North Platte, he will participate in the NEBRASKAland Days Parade on Saturday, June 19.

Dr. Anthone stated, “During my first year as Chief Medical Officer I’ve never expected to go through what we have faced as a state, but it has shown me how truly great Nebraska has been with everyone pulling together. I have never had the opportunity to visit different parts of the state, so I am looking forward to visiting and meeting with all of our partners.”