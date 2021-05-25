City Council Approves Hastings Quiet Zone Project

HASTINGS – At Monday’s City Council meeting, the Hastings City Council approved a preliminary engineering agreement with BNSF for the Quiet Zone Project. The council approved the agreement unanimously on a 7-0 vote.

The agreement will cover engineering and a diagnostic review for all 7 crossings between Lincoln Avenue and Elm Avenue that will then be submitted to the Federal Railroad Administration. The cost of the agreement is $18,576 and the next steps will be to schedule the diagnostic review and finish the design drawings that will be submitted. The city hopes to have a construction and maintenance agreement with BNSF in a few months. They will then go out for bids.

Mayor Corey Stutte thanked staff for their work on this project.

I would like to thank staff for all their hard work on this over the past several months. I know there has been a lot of progress made over the past few months. Things kind of slowed down with the FRA and BNSF, as with everyone when it came to COVID. But, glad to see things on track.

The railroad quiet zone is a part of the half cent sales tax that Hastings residents approved in 2017. Overall, the city has budgeted $250,000 over the last two years from sales tax receipts for the projects.