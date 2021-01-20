City Council Discusses 9,5000 Square Foot Expansion of Community Center

HASTINGS – At Tuesday’s City Council Work session the City Council heard about a study done for a potential expansion to the current Community Center to turn it into a Civic and Cultural Arts Center. They would be adding 9,500 square feet to the already existing building. The expansion would be added on the east side of the Community Center located at 2015 West Third Street. The project is estimated to cost just over 2.8 million dollars.

Development Services Director Lisa Parnell Rowe says that the study conducted for the Civic and Cultural Arts Center included many stakeholder meetings.

Community meetings as well as meetings with some local civic organizations such as the YMCA Director and Good Sam as part of their research. So they have provided us with final recommendation. Then there would be some additional parking and a proposed storage building for large equipment that’s currently needed by the Parks and Rec Department.

The study looked at other locations as well but decided on expanding the current Community Center. The study also says that walkability, close parking, and indoor and outdoor fitness spaces are going to be important.

They would also meet the standards for the Americans with Disabilities Act requirements for the restrooms as well as additional parking.