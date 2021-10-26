City Council Gets Highway 6 East Project Update from the State

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council recently received an update on the Highway 6 East project from the State of Nebraska. The project goes from Elm Street to Showboat Road and that also includes Highway 6. Mayor Corey Stutte says that the state is trying to cut costs because they have escalated over the past several years.

They are to take from, what was initially supposed to be a five lane Highway 6 improvement there, down to a three lane highway improvement. They’ll save about seven million dollars. They talked about everything from what the intersection at South Street and Elm might look like. They’re looking at both a signalized intersection, as well as a possibility of a roundabout. As well as just the improvement in general heading east on Highway 6 and the truck bypass route that’s down there on J Street.

The state will now go back and have their engineers look at potential designs, traffic studies, what the area needs, and how exactly they’ll finish that out, whether it’ll be a signalized intersection or a roundabout.

The project was approved back in 2015 and the city shares 20 percent of the cost on these state projects.