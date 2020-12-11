City Council Meeting to Be Held Via Videoconference

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council will meet via videoconference for its regularly-scheduled meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.

Governor Pete Ricketts issued an executive order to permit state and local governmental boards, commissions, and other public bodies to meet by videoconference, teleconference, or other electronic means through Jan. 31, 2021.

The meeting agenda and a live stream of the meeting will be available to the public at the City of Hastings website: https://www.cityofhastings.org/councilmeetings

Members of the public who wish to speak on a specific agenda item may call 402-462-3500 prior to or during the meeting to receive information on how to participate.