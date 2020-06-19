City Council to Look at Reopening Plans for The Hastings Museum and Library at Monday’s Meeting

HASTINGS – At Friday’s press conference, Mayor Corey Stutte said that the Hastings City Council will be voting on the plans for reopening the Hastings Museum and Hastings Public Library at Monday’s council meeting. Mayor Stutte says the library is currently targeting a July 6 reopening with some restrictions.

They’re going to be limited to 100 people at a time and children under thirteen will need to be accompanied by an adult. The Hastings Museum is going to be moving towards a phased reopening starting on June 29. Phase 2 reopening for them would begin on July 13. The Phase 1 would be for current members and patrons. And Phase 2 would be just for the public. There is going to be some reduced hours and you’re going to see some different things like some plexiglass and some cleaning that will be done throughout the facility.

He and Michele Bever of the South Heartland District Health Department also reminded people to still be cautious as we move into Phase 3 on Monday.