City of Grand Island Announced Closures

Grand Island, Neb.— The City of Grand Island is closing all city government buildings to the public effective at noon on March 19, 2020, in cooperation with Governor Pete Ricketts and health officials regarding ongoing efforts to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Utility payments can be made online or by phone at 855-748-6038. The drive through window will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

During this time, we encourage citizens to call or visit our website at www.grand-island.com if you need assistance.

Important Phone Numbers:

City Hall (General Information): (308) 385-5444

Utility Billing: (308) 385-5480

Building: (308) 385-5325

Parks and Recreation: (308) 385-5457

Cemetery: (308) 385-5359

Planning (308) 385-5240

The City of Grand Island promotes – SLOW THE SPREAD – PHONE FIRST