City of Grand Island Announces Reopening Update for Parks and Recreation

GRAND ISLAND – The following is an update on Parks and Recreation Department Facilities.
The following facilities will open Tuesday, June 23:
- Park Playgrounds
- Park Restrooms
- Splash Pad in Veterans Athletic Park
The following facilities will be open Wednesday, July 1:
- Outdoor park basketball courts
- Skate Park in Pier Park
- Futsal Court in Lions Club Park
- Gaga Ball Court in George Park
The playgrounds, splash pad, courts, and skate park will not be regularly disinfected. Visitors are reminded use park facilities at their own risks. The park restrooms will be cleaned one time each day.
Lincoln Park Swimming Pool opens Wednesday, July 1:
- The public may register to swim for two hour swimming sessions each day: 9:00 am – 11:00 am, 11:20 am – 1:20 pm, 1:40 pm – 3:40 pm, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, and 6:20 pm – 8:20 pm. Cost for each session is: $3.00 youth ages 5-15, $4.00 for ages 16 – 54, $3:00 seniors 55 and over. Children age 4 and under free with a paying adult. Two hour pool party: $300
- Visit www.giparks.com for Lincoln Pool swimming session registration and instructions.
Park Facilities and Programs Closed or Cancelled for the Summer:
- Island Oasis Water Park
- Stolley Train
- Summer Concert Series
- Wading Pools – Pier, Lincoln, Stolley, and Grace Abbott Parks
- Swimming Lessons, Children’s Park Camps, and Children’s Theater – Refunds will be issued.
Please contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 308-389-0290 or website www.giparks.com for questions.