City of Grand Island Announces Reopening Update for Parks and Recreation

GRAND ISLAND – The following is an update on Parks and Recreation Department Facilities.

The following facilities will open Tuesday, June 23:

Park Playgrounds

Park Restrooms

Splash Pad in Veterans Athletic Park

The following facilities will be open Wednesday, July 1:

Outdoor park basketball courts

Skate Park in Pier Park

Futsal Court in Lions Club Park

Gaga Ball Court in George Park

The playgrounds, splash pad, courts, and skate park will not be regularly disinfected. Visitors are reminded use park facilities at their own risks. The park restrooms will be cleaned one time each day.

Lincoln Park Swimming Pool opens Wednesday, July 1:

The public may register to swim for two hour swimming sessions each day: 9:00 am – 11:00 am, 11:20 am – 1:20 pm, 1:40 pm – 3:40 pm, 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm, and 6:20 pm – 8:20 pm. Cost for each session is: $3.00 youth ages 5-15, $4.00 for ages 16 – 54, $3:00 seniors 55 and over. Children age 4 and under free with a paying adult. Two hour pool party: $300

Visit www.giparks.com for Lincoln Pool swimming session registration and instructions.

Park Facilities and Programs Closed or Cancelled for the Summer:

Island Oasis Water Park

Stolley Train

Summer Concert Series

Wading Pools – Pier, Lincoln, Stolley, and Grace Abbott Parks

Swimming Lessons, Children’s Park Camps, and Children’s Theater – Refunds will be issued.

Please contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 308-389-0290 or website www.giparks.com for questions.