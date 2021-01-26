City of Grand Island Snow Removal and Parking Ban

GRAND ISLAND – Starting at 7pm Tuesday night and continuing until 7am Wednesday morning there will be snow removal and a parking ban in the City of Grand Island.
Parking on the streets listed below will be restricted during this time so crews can clear as much snow as possible:
Cedar Street, between First Street and Union Pacific Railroad;
Division Street, between Locust Street and Walnut Street;
East Sixth Street, between Vine Street and Plum Street;
Elm Street, between Second Street and Union Pacific Railroad;
First Street, between Cedar Street and Sycamore Street;
Fourth Street, between Eddy Street and Beal Street;
Locust Street, between Fourth Street and Fifth Street;
Locust Street, between Koenig Street and South Front Street;
Pine Street, between First Street and Sixth Street;
Second Street, between Cedar Street and Sycamore Street;
South Front Street, between Walnut Street and Kimball Avenue;
Sycamore Street, between First Street and Fifth Street;
Third Street, between Clark Street and Kimball Avenue;
Walnut Street, between Division Street and Fifth Street;
Wheeler Avenue, between Fourth Street and Fifth Street;
Wheeler Avenue, between Koenig Street and South Front Street
Businesses in the Downtown Area should make plans to have their sidewalks cleared before the hauling operation begins.