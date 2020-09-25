Hastings Airport Hoping to Get 99s Compass Rose

HASTINGS – At the most recent work session the Hastings City Council discussed the prospect of getting a 99s compass rose at the Hastings Airport. Those are symbols that were painted on many different things to help pilots navigate and see where they are at in the early days of flying.

The 99s is a group that was started by women aviators and they celebrate the role of women in aviation. One of the ways they do that is recreating these compass roses at airports.

The city council is enthusiastic about getting the compass rose and they hope the 99s will come out to do it. Paul Hamelink, city council president, says that although the compass roses don’t have any real function anymore, the airport getting this would be a wonderful enhancement.

That’s where having that at our airport will serve all those that see it. It will primarily be visible from the air. But it will serve as a symbol of support from our community for the history of aviation, and particularly the role women have played in it. I think people are largely unaware of what an important economic driver the airport is for the community. And how much air traffic actually comes through. So it’s not infrequent to see the jet traffic that comes through, the larger aircrafts. And enhancing that is something that benefits the entire community.

Hamelink also said that the other improvements made to the airport recently have really been important for the community. Improvements like having a Fixed Base Operator services provided by Hastings Air.

This allowed them to offer services such as refueling of airplanes, courtesy vehicles for flyers, pilot supplies, and hangers to house planes.