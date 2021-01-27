City of Hastings Announces Plans to Reopen Facilities

HASTINGS – The City of Hastings has plans in place for city facilities to reopen as COVID-19 cases begin to drop in the community.

The reopening plans for each facility can be found below. Masks are required for entry to all facilities, except in situations listed specifically below.

Parks and Recreation:

The Community Center will open to the public on Feb. 1.

Masks are required for all patrons except during tennis and/or pickleball activities.

The Golden Friendship group will be required to wear masks during all activities except during lunch.

Social distancing will be required for all events.

The Community Center is cleaned and sanitized on a weekly basis.

The City Auditorium will adhere to Nebraska’s directed health measures and will follow the City of Hastings mask policy.

City Hall:

City Hall will open to the public on Feb. 1. This includes services from Administration, City Clerk, Development Services and Finance.

Anyone unable to comply with mask requirements can still receive the full range of services via phone, email or drive-thru appointment at 220 N. Hastings Ave.

Social distance markers will be placed to indicate number of customers allowed in the Development Services lobby at one time. If there are more customers than allowable they will be asked to wait in the main lobby outside the glass doors until Development Services lobby opens up.

Only one person is allowed at the counter at a time when pulling a permit.

Customers are encouraged to pull permits online at https://www.cityofhastings.org/departments/development-services/online-permits-and-applications.html

Hastings Museum:

The Hastings Museum will open with a new limited schedule on Feb. 1. The theatre will open with a limited capacity of 100, and the Planetarium will open with a limited capacity of 30.

The museum will be open for school bookings only Monday-Thursday.

On Fridays, the museum will be open for school bookings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and then open to the public from 1-4 p.m.

The museum will be open to the public on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.

Extra precautions are in place including plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizer and extra sanitization of surfaces.

Visit https://hastingsmuseum.org/ for theatre and planetarium show times.

Plans for extended capacity and hours are in place and are tied to the local health department’s risk dial.

Hastings Public Library:

The library will open for 1-hour appointments on Feb. 8.

Previously, the library allowed appointments for computer access or tech support only. This will expand to PIXLab access and will allow patrons to browse the library collection and check out materials in person.

Materials can still be checked out online and picked up via the lockers outside the building.

Appointments can be made by calling 402-461-2346 or texting 402-969-6244.

Extra precautions are in place including plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizer and extra sanitization of surfaces.

Plans for extended access are in place and are tied to the local health department’s risk dial.

More information can be found online at https://hastingslibrary.us/

Hastings Utilities:

The business office will open to the public on Feb. 1, but all services are still available online, by phone, drop box or drive-thru.

The new drive-thru window is located at 1228 N. Denver Ave.

Customers are encouraged to pay their utility bills online at www.cityofhastings.org/departments/utilities/pay-my-bill/

Hastings Fire and Rescue:

Both stations will open their doors to the public on Feb. 1.

High-touch areas are sanitized at least twice each day.

Tours are limited to parties of 8 or fewer.

Any guest that will be in areas other than the front desk will undergo a COVID-19 screening to include a temperature check.

Extra precautions are in place including plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizer and extra sanitization of surfaces.

Hastings Police Department:

The lobby is open and the records window will be open during business hours.

Internships and ride-alongs are still suspended until further notice.

Community presentations and events will adhere to restrictions that follow guidelines from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Landfill:

A debit/credit card kiosk is in place for no-contact payment. The scale house window will remain closed at all times, and the intercom system will be used instead.

Cash and checks will be accepted with certain handling protocols in place.

For more details on the plans, please contact the respective city facility’s main office.