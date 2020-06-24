City of Hastings Announces Plans to Reopen Facilities

HASTINGS – The Hastings City Council approved plans for city facilities to reopen as COVID-19 restrictions continue to loosen. While many departments will open in some capacity on June 29, others will remain closed longer in order to obtain the proper supplies needed to maintain sanitization and safety measures. Departments that remain closed to the public are still offering services remotely.

In an 8-0 vote by council members on Monday, the following plans were approved:

Parks and Recreation:

Pickleball courts are already open for use by reservation.

The City Auditorium is open following guidance by the local health department.

Parks, trails, splash pads and wading pools are open and visitors are encouraged to follow health guidelines. Park restrooms are disinfected once per day.

Chautauqua Pavilion is open and can be reserved by members of the public following local health guidelines.

City Hall:

City Hall remains closed to the public, but all services are available by phone or online.

Development Services will open to appointments on June 29. The offices will otherwise remain closed to the public, but all services are available by phone, online, or requested video conference.

The drive-thru window on the east side of City Hall can be used to drop off or pick up items or payment for both City Hall and Development Services.

Hastings Museum:

The museum will be open to members only beginning on June 29. Temporary hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The museum will be closed two days each week for cleaning.

Super Screen Theatre shows large-format films only at 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Capacity is limited to 50 people per show.

The museum will be open to the general public on July 13.

The Planetarium will remain closed to the public at this time.

Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask inside the museum when it is difficult to practice social distancing.

Extra precautions are in place including plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizer and extra sanitization of surfaces.

Hastings Public Library:

The library will open to the public on July 6. Temporary hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, with 9-10 a.m. reserved for visitors over the age of 60, as well as first responders, visitors with disabilities and anyone designated at high-risk for COVID-19 based on guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Bookmobile hours and home delivery will resume based on the opening of delivery locations.

A maximum of 100 visitors will be allowed in the library at one time.

Seating and computer access may be reduced to encourage social distancing.

Children ages 13 and under are required to be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Access to the PIXLab is available by appointment only.

Meeting rooms are available with reduced capacities.

Visitors are encouraged to wear a mask inside the library when it is difficult to practice social distancing.

Extra precautions are in place including plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizer and extra sanitization of surfaces.

Hastings Utilities:

The business office remains closed to the public, but all services are available online or by phone.

The drive-thru window on the east side of City Hall can be used to drop off cash utility payments, and payments can also be placed in any utility drop box across the city.

Customers are encouraged to pay their utility bills online at www.cityofhastings.org/departments/utilities/pay-my-bill/

Hastings Fire and Rescue:

Both stations remain locked, but beginning on June 29 any member of the public needing to do business at a fire station will be let in only with the use of a mask. Masks are available for those who do not have one.

Stations are sanitized twice daily with a weekly deep cleaning.

Vendors will continue to fill out a vendor screening form prior to working in the stations.

Extra precautions are in place including plexiglass barriers, hand sanitizer and extra sanitization of surfaces.

Station tours will resume with restrictions that follow guidelines from the local health department.

Inspections and pre-plans will be conducted with restrictions that follow guidelines from the local health department.

Public education events will resume with restrictions that follow guidelines from the local health department.

Meeting rooms and community rooms will be available with restrictions that follow guidelines from the local health department.

Hastings Police Department:

The lobby is open and the records window will be open during business hours.

Internships and ride-alongs are still suspended until further notice.

Community presentations and events will resume with restrictions that follow guidelines from the local health department.

Landfill:

Waste is accepted from existing charge account customers and essential incoming waste loads from the public in the six-county service area.

Cash and checks will not be accepted from customers, but a debit/credit card kiosk is in place for no-contact payment. The scale house window will remain closed at all times, and the intercom system will be used instead.

No new charge accounts will be issued at this time.

For more details on the plans, please contact the respective city facility’s main office.