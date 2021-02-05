City of Hastings Declares Snow Emergency

HASTINGS – The City of Hastings had declared a snow emergency to begin at midnight.

The snow emergency will continue through 9 a.m. on Monday based on the latest winter weather forecast that predicts several inches of snow.

No parking is allowed along emergency snow routes during the above timeframe to give snow plows room to work, and vehicles in violation of the snow emergency will be ticketed or towed. The snow emergency routes include the downtown area.

Snow routes are marked with signs along the street, and a full list can be found here: https://www. cityofhastings.org/ departments/street-department/ maintenance/snow-removal/ emergency-snow-routes.html