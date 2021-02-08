City of Hastings Extends Downtown Snow Emergency

HASTINGS – The City of Hastings has extended the snow emergency for the downtown area only.

The extended snow emergency will apply only to the overnight hours between 11 p.m. Monday and 6 a.m. Tuesday, and again from 11 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The extension is needed to allow crews to continue removing snow from the area.

The downtown area is being extended to include streets between 1st Street and 7th Street from Burlington Avenue to Minnesota Avenue.

No parking is allowed along the defined streets during the above timeframe, and vehicles in violation of the snow emergency will be ticketed or towed.