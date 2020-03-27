City of Hastings Holds Press Conference to Give an Update on the Coronavirus Situation

HASTINGS – The City of Hastings held a press conference on Friday to update the public on the two new coronavirus cases in Adams County. Mayor Corey Stutte was joined by Dr. Michele Bever, the Executive Director of the South Heartland District Health Department, Ron Pughes, the Adams County Emergency Manager, and Eric Barber, CEO of Mary Lanning Healthcare. Barber said that both of the patients are in the ICU. The Colorado Resident is in critical condition and the Adams County Resident is in stable condition. He also said that Mary Lanning will be making more changes to their visitation policy.

We are going to be limiting visitors to the OB unit only, and to the pediatric unit only. And that would include either the significant other or the parent who would be accompanying any of those patients. The people who are doing the screening at the north entrance can certainly help with any exceptions. If we’re in a situation where a patient is critical or at the end of life and we need to facilitate family being able to visit them we can coordinate that through our house supervisor and through our security.

He encouraged people to try visiting virtually, through programs like facetime. Mayor Stutte said he is disappointed in the level of testing that has been made available.

We don’t have enough tests. If we really want to understand how this disease is spreading in our community and in our state and in our country, I think that it’s important that we have enough tests to do that. We haven’t been able to ramp those up. That’s not a local problem, that’s a federal problem. I also think that when we talk about this, we need to talk about PPE and the availability of PPE to our first responders and to our medical community. Once again, that really comes down to the federal level and what our private businesses are doing to make that available.

Bever did say that the first confirmed case in Adams County has made a full recovery and is now symptom free.