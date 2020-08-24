City of Hastings Launches Survey for Transportation and Parking Plan

HASTINGS – The City of Hastings is continuing to collect data for its Transportation and Parking Master Plan, and residents now have another opportunity to share their opinions.

A recently-launched survey on the city’s website, www.cityofhastings.org/tpmp, allows residents to explain the things they enjoy about the city’s current transportation and parking system, and also provide suggestions for areas that need improvement.

This next step in the data collection process comes after the city held a series of focus group meetings and a public focus group event at the City Auditorium on Aug. 5.

Ultimately, the TPMP project is intended to provide a strategic roadmap for the transportation and parking system in Hastings. The project will look to prepare a citywide strategy and recommendations to improve safety, efficiency, and a clear vision for how to spend transportation dollars in the future.

For those who are unable to access the survey online, paper copies can be obtained and submitted at the Hastings Public Library at 314 N Denver Ave.