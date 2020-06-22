City of Hastings Mulling Over Options for City Hall

HASTINGS – The City of Hastings has a big decision to make in the near future, what to do with City Hall. It is currently in need of extensive renovations due to things like leaks, asbestos, and other safety issues. Mayor Corey Stutte says the renovations can be costly, but there is another option.

I think that if we were to look at moving up to North Denver Station and bringing our organizations together, which would probably be a good thing. We’d be able to do that without having to raise taxes or without any of those sorts of things. There’s a lot of deferred maintenance on these kinds of facilities and that’s one of things that we will have to address here moving forward.

The North Denver Station building would become the permanent location. Another option would be to basically build a new City Hall. But Mayor Stutte says it would be nice and more convenient to have everyone under the same roof at the North Denver Station building. But the most important thing is to keep employees and citizens safe.