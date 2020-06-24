City of Hastings Reminds Residents of Fireworks Ordinances

HASTINGS – The sale of fireworks can begin on June 28 within Hastings city limits for the celebration of the Independence Day holiday.

Permissible fireworks may be sold and ignited from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 28 – July 2, and from 10 a.m. to midnight July 3-4.

Fireworks may not be used on any public street, alley, sidewalk, park or other property owned by the City of Hastings without a special permit issued by Hastings Fire and Rescue.

Fireworks may not be thrown from or into any motor vehicle.

Sky lanterns or any other free-floating device which includes a flame or heating device used as a lifting mechanism are prohibited.

For more information regarding the sale and use of fireworks, the City Code can be found here: https://www.cityofhastings.org/departments/administrative-services/city-code.html