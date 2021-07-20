City of Kearney Asking for Family Stories for Sesquicentennial

KEARNEY – Kearney will be celebrating its Sesquicentennial in 2023, and the Buffalo County Historical Society is putting together a commemorative book. They will have a “Family Histories” section of the book where they want residents to write about their family history in Kearney. On July 26th at 7pm, Broc Anderson of the Buffalo County Historical Society, will teach people how to write their family story, via zoom, to submit to this project. He will talk about guidelines for writing and what to include in a family history. This program is being presented by the Kearney Public Library as part of the “Tails and Tales” summer reading program.

To register, visit the library’s website, www.kearneylib.org, and click on “Events” and “Register Here,” or contact Sarah at the library at 308-233-3256 or via email to: [email protected].