City of Kearney City Offices Opening Back Up June 8

KEARNEY – On Thursday Morning, the City of Kearney held a press conference talking about reopening the city office on June 8. Although they are opening back up they are encouraging citizens to continue paying their bills remotely, either online, through mail, or in the drop boxes.

Wendell Wessels, Director of Finance for Kearney, said that they will discontinue the suspension of utility shutoffs.

Back in March we suspended disconnections for utility bills when customers couldn’t make a payment. That process will end effective June 1, 2020. If you are unable to pay please call us at our office at 233-3221 or 233-3240 and we’ll help you set up a payment plan for the balance of your account.

The Kearney Regional Airport will be doing one flight daily and they are requiring everyone to wear masks.

The Library will be reopening on June 15. The book drop is currently open and curbside services will resume on Tuesday.

Water system repairs and maintenance will also resume and those workers will be wearing personal protective equipment.

All public meetings, like city council, will still be held virtually through June 30th.

Firework sales will be allowed from June 28 until July 4.

Park restrooms will reopen on Monday, playgrounds and splash pads will reopen on June 8, and the Cottonmill Nature Barn will reopen on June 13. Water fountains will remain turned off. Swimming pools and marinas will remain closed as well.

If anyone has any questions they can email [email protected]