City of Kearney Makes Changes in Operations

KEARNEY – The City of Kearney is joining many other businesses and government offices that have decided to make changes in their working environment and operations in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. It is of paramount importance to us that the services and operations citizens depend upon are available, while at the same time we know we must keep our employees and our citizens healthy.

As of March 31, 2020, the following are updates in operations from various City Departments:

City Clerk, Lauren Brandt, (308) 233-3216

Kearney City Council will host a Special City Council meeting on Friday, April 3 at 12:00 p.m. To access this meeting please use the following information:

Using GoToMeeting (no account/subscription/payment required):

View from your computer, tablet or smartphone:

https://www.gotomeet.me/CityofKearney

View through the GoToMeeting App: 773-693-677 (known as the Meeting ID)

Listen to audio only through your phone: 1-224-501-3412

Access Code: 773-693-677 followed by the pound or hash sign

Information Technology; Nate Mollring, (308) 234-8082

Kearney Public Library has installed a dedicated WiFi for the public that covers the west parking lot. Also, WiFi is available at Kearney Public Library in the North and East parking areas. In addition, the following locations have low strength/bandwidth WiFi near the main building at each location:

Baldwin Park Centennial Pool Harmon Park Activity Center Memorial Ball Field Patriot Park West Lincoln Park Yanney Park

